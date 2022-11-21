Arizona’s Attorney general wants report on the problems with voting machines

The failure of the voting machines on November 8 was seized upon by Republican former President Donald Trump and his followers.

The office of Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has demanded that officials from Maricopa County provide a report on the problems with voting machines that caused some delays in the swing state during the midterm elections earlier this month.

In a letter dated Saturday and sent by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright, the request for a report by county officials on the specific problems related to the printers at each location as well as on how poll workers were trained was made. This report is due by November 28.

The failure of the voting machines on November 8 was seized upon by Republican former President Donald Trump and his followers, who asserted, without evidence, that it was a sign of election fraud even though there was no evidence to support their claim.

According to what the Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said at the time, approximately twenty percent of the electronic vote tabulation machines in Maricopa, which is the most populous county in the state, malfunctioned for a few hours on Election Day and technicians were dispatched to fix them.

A judge in Maricopa County denied a plea from Republicans to keep polling places open until the normal closing hour of seven o’clock in the evening. The judge stated that Republicans failed to present evidence that a voter was unable to cast a ballot due to problems with the voting machines.

Two high-profile races in Arizona ended in loss for Republican candidates favoured by Trump. Kari Lake was defeated in her bid for governor by Democrat Katie Hobbs, and Blake Masters was unsuccessful in his bid to unseat Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.

Lake has not accepted defeat, and on her Twitter feed, she continues to make unfounded charges about election irregularities.

