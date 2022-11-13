At G20, Rishi Sunak promises to criticize the Putin government

Advertisement

“This G20 summit will not be business as usual. We will call out Putin’s regime, and lay bare their utter contempt for the kind of international cooperation and respect for sovereignty forums like the G20 represent.”

The G20 is a mishmash of nations with only large economies in common.

a group of businesspeople whose members have seen their economies severely impacted by one of their own, Russia.

Therefore, the background is problematic, to put it mildly.

This time, there won’t even be the “family photo,” a customary part of these conferences where the leaders pose for a group photograph.

The other presidents are unwilling to smile in Russia’s presence.

Recent history shows that a communique—a collection of agreed-upon conclusions published at the conclusion of the summit—another customary component of these events, is also unlikely to take place.

This is Mr. Sunak’s second abroad journey as prime minister, following his hasty departure to the COP27 climate summit in Egypt last week, over three weeks into his position.

In Sharm el-Sheikh, he was able to meet with a sizable number of other European presidents.

Since Brexit, the government has been placing a greater emphasis on this region of the world, and the trip to Bali will allow him to meet many people from it.

And possibly the first opportunity to speak with US President Joe Biden.

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will continue to work on what is known as the Autumn Statement, which is a budget in everything but name and will be given on Thursday, just hours after the prime minister returns home, as Laura Kuenssberg reports.

Both the summit and the autumn statement are being presented by Downing Street as answers to the same shock: the effects of the war in Ukraine.

After the instability of the Liz Truss administration, they aim to be trusted to deal with a dire global economic scenario with significant domestic ramifications.

However, a contentious summit followed by what many will perceive as negative news Mr. Sunak won’t have a simple week due to the budget.