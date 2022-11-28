At least four dies in Somalia Villa Rays attack

Armed terrorists took over a hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Sunday night.

At least four people have died and numerous others have been hurt.

Al-Shabab, an organization connected to al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the assault.

Advertisement

Armed terrorists took over a hotel in the heart of the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Sunday night. Somali police are now attempting to retake the building.

During the siege, which has lasted more than 12 hours, at least four people have died and numerous others have been hurt.

The popular Villa Rays hotel, which is close to the presidential palace, has received reports of many explosions and intense gunfire from witnesses, according to the media.

Al-Shabab, an organization connected to al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the assault.

Popular among government leaders, the Villa Rays hotel—also known as Villa Rose—has confirmed the rescue of several ministers.

At least one politician, Adam Aw Hirsi, the environment minister, claimed to have survived the attack, while Mohamed Ahmed, another minister, is said to have been hurt.

Advertisement

According to Mr. Hirsi, who spoke with the media, the initial blast had the following effects: “We were praying evening prayers in the small mosque in the hotel when there was this big explosion, deafening explosion, massive, that shattered glass everywhere, and that shook the foundation of the building in which we were meeting.

“As soon as the explosion took place we had a 120 seconds leeway between the explosion and the terrorist foot soldiers coming,” he continued. Also Read Somalia imposes election curfew in capital Somali police declared a curfew in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday, citing... Advertisement

Police informed the news agency that the attack was carried out by an undetermined number of attackers who were armed with explosives and firearms. A “huge bomb, followed by a heavy exchange of gunfire,” according to one eyewitness, was heard. Advertisement “We were shaken,” Ahmed Abdullahi, who lives close to the scene, told the news agency. “We are just indoors, listening to gunfire.” Advertisement According to police officer Mohammed Abdi, some government representatives were rescued from Villa Rays after using the windows as escape routes. Following an attack on another well-known hotel in Mogadishu in August, three months after taking office, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud vowed “total war” against the Islamist terrorists. Over 20 persons passed away. At least 100 people were murdered in twin car bomb explosions in Mogadishu two months later, close to a busy intersection. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the assault as well. The Somali army and clan militias supported by the government were then organized by President Mohamud in an effort to retake towns and villages from al-Shabab, which dominates significant portions of the nation. Al-Shabab has persisted in its attacks in central and southern Somalia despite recent retaken territory by government soldiers assisted by African Union forces and local militias. Also Read Twin explosions in Somalia’s capital results in “hundreds of victims” Explosives-laden car was driven into the education ministry's grounds. In a few... Advertisement