At least four killed in nocturnal strike in Zaporizhzhia, claims official

Russian missile attack on Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine leaves at least four dead.

Russian shelling and missile strikes continued to target civilian infrastructure in different regions of Ukraine.

Moscow’s attacks seemed to be the biggest since October 10, when Russia intensified its campaign against infrastructure.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the regional government, posted on Telegram that at least four persons were murdered overnight in a Russian missile attack on Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine.

Starukh shared images of a residential structure that had been demolished and said that three missiles had struck Vilniansk.

“Currently, four victims have been found under the rubble. Their identities are being established,” he said.

Numerous rescuers were working at the incident, as seen in photos supplied by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

According to Ukrainian sources, Russian shelling and missile strikes continued to target civilian infrastructure in different regions of Ukraine overnight, including gas and electrical installations.

Air raid sirens sounded all around the nation, and strikes were recorded in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the northern Kharkiv district of Izium, and the southern Odesa region.

After firing over 100 missiles on at least a dozen cities and districts on Tuesday, Moscow’s forces have stepped up their bombardment, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attacks seemed to be the biggest since October 10, when Russia intensified its campaign to obliterate Ukraine’s gas, water, and electricity infrastructure.

