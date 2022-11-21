Advertisement
Austria claims that its reliance on Russian gas supplies is waning

  • Austria has been able to successfully reduce its reliance on Russian gas supply.
  • Russia’s percentage of total gas deliveries to Austria went from 79% in February to 21% in September.
  • Gas imports from other sources have grown proportionately was tweeted out by the Austrian Ministry for Climate Action.
The country has been able to successfully reduce its reliance on gas supply from Russia, according to a tweet posted by Austria’s minister for climate change on Monday. According to Leonore Gewessler,

Russia’s percentage of total gas deliveries to Austria went from 79% in February to 21% in September.

This is a significant decrease. “I would like to thank everyone who has helped – the energy suppliers who have been working to find new supply countries and all the people who have been able to save energy at home,” she said.

“One thing is clear: we have not yet reached the end of the road. We will only be truly free when we can completely do without Russian #gas. We are working on this every day at full speed.”

A graph indicating that imports from other sources have grown proportionately was tweeted out by the Austrian Ministry for Climate Action.

It was stated that Norway has become a key alternative gas supplier in recent years. “Alternative routes: While only about a third of the volumes previously supplied arrive in #Austria via the Ukraine route from Russia, #gas imports from Germany are currently at a record level,” the ministry tweeted.

It was also said that Austrian gas reserves have now been filled to 95.53% of their capacity.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, a number of economies in Europe have been making efforts to lessen their dependency on petroleum supplies from Russia.

