Oleg Tinkov, a millionaire Russian banker, renounced his citizenship and denounced “Putin fascism” due to the Ukraine war.

Tinkov launched Russia’s largest online lender, Tinkoff Bank, with 20 million customers.

“I can’t and won’t be connected with a fascist country that began a war with their peaceful neighbor,” he wrote on Instagram.

Sota Vision, an independent Russian news site, tweeted Mr. Tinkov’s certificate of termination of Russian citizenship and his Instagram tirade against President Vladimir Putin’s Russia. His account no longer has the post.

“It’s shameful to carry this passport,” the banker added. Like many Russian business elite, he lives in London yet is vulnerable to UK sanctions.

“I hope more big Russian businessmen will join me,” Mr. Tinkov remarked.

He added, “I despise Putin’s Russia, but adore all Russians who are plainly against this foolish war!”

Mr. Tinkov harshly criticized the Kremlin’s nepotism and servility in April.

“Kremlin bureaucrats are surprised that they and their children won’t visit the Mediterranean in summer. Businessmen are trying to salvage their stuff “said.

He and other Russian “oligarchs” face travel restrictions, asset freezes, and yacht and plane seizure. Putin’s political and military strength depends on Kremlin-connected billionaires.

Mr. Tinkov sold his family’s 35% ownership in his Cyprus-based company, TCS Group Holding, in April. Vladimir Potanin, Norilsk Nickel’s CEO, bought it.

TCS’s Tinkoff operations include banking, insurance, and mobile phones.

Nikolay Storonsky, another Russian financier, reportedly renounced his citizenship. British citizen and Revolut founder. He opposed the Ukraine war in a blog post earlier this year, citing his Ukrainian family.

Israeli-Russian millionaire Yuri Milner resigned his Russian citizenship earlier this month. He fled Russia for the US in 2014.

