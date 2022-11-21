Beijing clamps down Guangzhou over COVID

The Chinese city of Guangzhou orders a five-day lockdown for Baiyun.

As authorities battle COVID-19 outbreaks across China, Guangzhou has locked down its main district and Beijing schools have switched to online lessons.

Guangzhou, a southern city of 19 million, ordered a five-day lockdown for Baiyun on Monday and suspended dining-in services and nightclubs in the major business sector.

Students in numerous Beijing districts began studying online after officials told residents in some hard-hit areas to remain home.

Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the capital after the first death in over six months the day before. Given international experience with COVID, medical specialists outside China are doubtful of the country’s stated death toll of fewer than 5,300. Beijing’s severe controls have kept cases and deaths significantly lower than elsewhere.

COVID instances are rising across China, from Zhengzhou to Chongqing.

Sunday had 26,824 local cases, close to April’s peak.

China’s “zero COVID” plan depends on lockdowns, mass testing, and border controls to wipe out the virus wherever it crops up.

Beijing has ruled out a substantial move away from “zero COVID,” even as public discontent with the program mounts.

Asian financial markets and energy prices fell Monday as investors braced for economic disruption from growing cases.

People’s Daily, the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece, issued an article Monday highlighting the need to catch cases early while avoiding a “one-size-fits-all” response.

