Biden believes Russia faces serious issues

According to US Vice President Joe Biden, Russia’s decision to leave the Ukrainian city of Kherson demonstrates that its military has “some significant challenges.”

It would enable both sides to “recalibrate their views” over the winter, according to Mr. Biden, who claimed to have been anticipating the move for “some time.”

The only significant Ukrainian city to be captured by Russian soldiers is Kherson.

However, earlier on Wednesday, the Russian commander in Ukraine declared that supplies to the city were no longer possible.

Gen. Sergei Surovikin, who was only recently given command, made the statement on Russian state television with the support of the military’s senior brass. He said that all Russian troops would leave the western side of the Dnipro River.

In light of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, it represents a serious setback for Russia’s military aspirations.

After the midterm elections, in which his Democratic Party appeared destined to lose to the opposition Republican Party, Mr. Biden was speaking from the White House.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said it was “interesting” that Moscow had “waited until after the election” to announce the pullout and since the president’s political adversaries had earlier threatened to evaluate US military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The “bipartisan approach to addressing Russia’s actions in Ukraine,” he added, should nonetheless continue.

Another development is the confirmation that President Putin will not travel to Indonesia for the G20 summit taking place the following week. He will be represented instead by Sergei Lavrov, his foreign minister.

According to officials, Mr. Putin may yet join a meeting digitally.

Ukraine was cautious in its approach to the decision to reverse course over the Dnipro.

Following the announcement, Kyiv was proceeding “extremely carefully,” said to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He assured Ukrainians in his evening address, “The adversary does not offer us gifts, does not make ‘goodwill gestures,’ we win it all.

Following Russia’s statement, locals in Kherson reported seeing Russian military Chechen servicemen walking the streets and sitting in cafes.

Additionally, Ukrainian soldiers said that the opposition might be attempting to lure them into a trap and that they were moving cautiously.

Vladimir Putin, the president, stayed out of the announcement of the withdrawal.

However, the decision was praised by two of his key friends who had previously opposed Russia’s military endeavors.

While the choice was “not a victorious step,” according to Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary company and a longtime Putin ally, it was crucial “not to agonize, not to go paranoidal, but to draw conclusions and work on mistakes.”

Gen Surovikin operated “like a real military general, not frightened of criticism,” according to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, whom Mr. Putin chose to govern the autonomous republic in 2007.

Even though the Ukrainian advance had slowed in recent weeks, it had been more challenging for Russia to cross the Dnipro because Ukrainian rockets had destroyed the few bridges that were there.

Prior to the departure, Russia deported thousands of inhabitants from the city by boat, according to Ukraine.

