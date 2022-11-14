Bill Burns meets with his Russian counterpart today

CIA Director Bill Burns will meet with Sergey Naryshkin in Ankara to discuss the cases of “unjustly detained US citizens”.

The meeting is part of an effort by the US to “communicate with Russia on managing risk,” a National Security Council spokesperson said.

“We have been very open about the fact that we have channels to communicate with Russia on managing risk, especially nuclear risk and risks to strategic stability,” the spokesperson said. “As part of this effort Bill Burns is in Ankara today to meet with his Russian intelligence counterpart.”

Sullivan has also communicated with Russian colleagues to warn them of the repercussions should Russia use a nuclear bomb in Ukraine, according to a media story.

The spokesperson emphasized that Burns “is not conducting negotiations of any kind.”

“He is not discussing settlement of the war in Ukraine. He is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability. He will also raise the cases of unjustly detained US citizens,” the spokesperson added, saying that the US briefed Ukraine on the meeting in advance of Burns’ trip.

“We firmly stick to our fundamental principle: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” the spokesperson said.

