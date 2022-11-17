Bodies discovered in Kherson amid claims of Russian brutality

Ukraine claims to have discovered the bodies of 63 citizens with signs of torture.

Near the recently recaptured city of Kherson, Ukraine claims to have discovered the bodies of 63 citizens with signs of torture. Russia has repeatedly refuted any crimes committed during the invasion. However, according to two persons who talked with the media, they were kept in what are being referred to as “torture chambers” for more than a month.

Each cell in a police station in the recently freed city of Kherson has a unique tale to tell.

There are those with clothes all over the place, one has a burned-out bed, another has dog bowls and trash all over the place. In one, the floor is covered with a Russian flag.

Anzhela’s tale can be found in cell number six.

She endured 31 days with four other ladies in this location after being taken prisoner by Russian military in June.

Anzhela, 49, presented TV shows on a Telethon channel prior to the invasion of Ukraine in February. Early in March, armored Russian convoys began to reach Kherson, the place she calls home.

Demonstrations were eventually put down and liberties were diminished as Russia’s hold on the regional capital tightened. Armed men broke into Anzhela’s home in June, took her away from her partner, covered her head with a bag, and forced her onto a bus.

Anzhela was then transported to cell number 6 from there.

"On the third floor, men were beaten," she recalls. "When the person is being tortured with electricity, you hear it. It is a peculiar sound.

"Men were screaming in pain."

Investigators claim that once the Russians captured Kherson, they arrested partisans or individuals with ties to the Ukrainian military who had opposed their takeover.

After Kherson was freed, they claim to have discovered 11 unlawful jails and four torture chambers there. There have been more than 700 reported missing persons.

It's thought that they are either dead or have been forcibly transported to Russia or one of its seized territories.

And now Ukraine has announced the discovery of dozens of bodies with signs of torture near the city. Interior minister Denys Monastyrsky said the investigation into crimes there had only just begun, "so many more dungeons and burial places will be uncovered".

Anzhela calmly describes being psychologically tortured for more than a month. She often saw bodies wrapped in plastic taken out after "interrogations went too far".

Then she draws breath and describes the scars she still bears.

"There are some triggers," she says. "When they opened the gates, they made a specific sound. It meant more people were arriving to be interrogated."

The journalist claims that the constant illumination prevented her from getting any rest. After being freed, she discovered that she couldn't sleep at night.

Also Read Russian forces could unleash huge artillery strike on Kherson

Russian forces could unleash a massive artillery strike. Lord Dannatt told that...

Anzhela was unaware that her partner was also being detained at the police station.

The 15 other guys who shared a room with Oleksandr Maksimenko, 69, according to him were tortured and assaulted mercilessly. Others suffered electrocution.

"It's horrible," he remembers. "One guy who was brought to the cell after his interrogation came back with a black tongue. It was so swollen it couldn't go back in his mouth."

Oleksandr claims he gave his cell mates his leftover pills. They were forced to learn the Russian national song as temperatures frequently reached 40°C.

"One man was so bruised, he was almost fully blue from his head to his legs. It took him eight days to be able to stand up," he says.

According to investigators, in order to be released, inmates were frequently made to confess to working with the Ukrainian government. Oleksandr had to appear on Russian state television.

Moscow is once more accused of committing war crimes as the tide of Russian control in Ukraine begins to subside. Despite overwhelming proof, Russia still maintains that people were not intentionally targeted.

Kherson has been liberated, where there is less structural damage and more of a narrative of intense struggle. It appears that the Russians made a special effort to portray this as their own metropolis.

They believed that by focusing on persons like Oleskandr and Anzhela, they might achieve their objective.

Also Read Zelensky: Russia committed war crimes in Kherson

Investigators have found more than 400 war crimes in Kherson. Zelensky reported...