Brazilian President Lula da Silva released after throat treatment

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been released from hospital.

Doctors removed small white patches from his vocal cords that were referred to as “leukoplakia”.

The condition can be brought on by chronic irritation and injury, as well as exposure to substances like alcohol and cigarettes.

The Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was released from the hospital on Monday following an operation in which potentially pre-cancerous patches were removed from his vocal cord, according to the doctors. The doctors added that during the procedure, they did not find any abnormal tissue mass.

The medical staff at Sao Paulo’s Sirio Libanes Hospital, where Lula, now 77 years old, received treatment for throat cancer 11 years ago, reported that the procedure had successfully removed small white patches from his vocal cords that were referred to as “leukoplakia.”

Leukoplakia, also known as “smokers keratosis,” is a skin condition that can be brought on by chronic irritation and injury, as well as exposure to substances like alcohol and cigarettes. It is possible for it to progress into cancer in a small percentage of cases.

During the procedure, the doctors stated in a note that they did not find any indications of a “neoplasm,” which is another term for an abnormal tissue mass.

Lula’s voice, which was already gravelly, had become hoarse in the final months of Brazil’s presidential election, which he won last month, denying right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro a second term in office. Lula’s victory came as a surprise to many.

