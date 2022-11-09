Advertisement
Brazil’s Lula da Silva says he will focus on new ministry appointments ahead of COP27 visit

Articles
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the incoming president of Brazil, stated on Wednesday that he would begin to explore ministry appointments upon his return from the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, adding that he did not believe Congress would impede his legislative program.

Lula, a former leftist president, stated that the demonstrators in the streets who are attempting to change the election outcome have no valid basis to do so and that those sponsoring the demonstrations should be examined. He suggested that President Jair Bolsonaro of the right should acknowledge defeat and prepare to run again in the future.

