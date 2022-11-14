British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah still alive, says family

“Even with so much international attention on Alaa the Egyptian authorities can still just disappear him. He needs to be on a plane to London and only then will we allow ourselves to feel true relief.”

Abdel Fattah, a citizen of the United Kingdom since last year thanks to his mother, who was born in London, started a partial hunger strike seven months ago in an effort to persuade the authorities to at the very least permit British diplomats to visit him.

He said in a letter on October 31 that he would just drink water until COP27 opened and then quit even doing that because they continued to deny him consular access or to even acknowledge his British citizenship.

As worries over Abdel Fattah’s health grew, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh last Monday, he had demanded his immediate release.

Additionally pleading with Egypt to release Abdel Fattah are US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly old Times Radio on Monday morning that he was keeping “a very, very close eye on this case”.