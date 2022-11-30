Buckingham Palace aide quits over comments to black charity boss

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”

The Sistah Space organization, which has offices in London and aids women of African and Caribbean descent in the UK who have experienced domestic and sexual abuse, was founded by Ms. Fulani.

She had been invited to a prestigious reception at the Palace on Tuesday where the Queen Consort, Camilla, had spoken about a “global pandemic of violence against women” in front of 300 guests.

But following the incident, Ms. Fulani shared a Twitter discussion in which a royal adviser pressed her to identify her place of origin.

She recounted how she said: “We’re based in Hackney,” and the aide replied: “No, what part of Africa are you from?”

She said: “I don’t know, they didn’t leave any records”, and the Palace member responded: “Well you must know where you’re from, I spent time in France. Where are you from?”

"Here, UK"

"No, but what nationality are you?"

"I am born here and am British."

“No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?”