Bulgarian border policeman shot dead near Turkey

  • Bulgarian police officer shot dead at Turkish border.
  • Unidentified person shot at a border police officer and a serviceman.
  • The policeman was killed instantly but the serviceman was unharmed.
The interior ministry said a Bulgarian police officer was shot dead at the Turkish border.

Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said on Tuesday that an unidentified person shot at a border police officer and a serviceman monitoring a stretch of the border near Golyam Dervent on Monday evening.

The policeman killed instantly but the serviceman was unharmed. The perpetrator, who is believed to be in Turkey, evaded additional border police.

The minister informed reporters at the scene that Turkey has promised to find the attacker. He stated that border officers will use a new weapon but did not specify.

“Every day the patrols face an extraordinary refugee rush. Demerdzhiev stated last night’s case constituted excessive hostility and that Turkey should intervene.

Demerdzhiev added that this was the first incidence of its kind.

Bulgaria has deployed 350 troops and 40 army vehicles at its southern border with Turkey to assist border police with the migrant flow.

The troops will monitor Turkey’s 259-kilometer (161-mile) border together.

Middle Eastern and Afghan migrants travel through the Balkans to Europe.

Few aim to stay in the EU’s poorest member, utilizing Bulgaria as a transit corridor westward.

