Overcrowding at the Manston immigration center forced hundreds of migrants to leave the site in Kent.

The high number of illegal crossings in small boats is straining south coast infrastructure.

Nearly 40,000 individuals have reached Britain.

Advertisement

Overcrowding at the Manston immigration center forced hundreds of migrants out.

After a survey discovered youngsters sleeping on floor mats and some people trapped in the temporary processing facility for weeks, ministers called circumstances at the Kent site “bad.”

The high number of illegal English Channel crossings in small boats is straining south coast infrastructure.

Nearly 40,000 individuals have reached Britain via the dangerous route this year, a record that might reach 50,000 by 2023.

The government hopes severe weather will dissuade human trafficking groups from launching vessels off the north coast of France in the next days and weeks.

On Tuesday, immigration minister Robert Jenrick reported a “substantial” drop in migrants at Manston.

Advertisement

As officials work through a 4,000-person backlog, further transfers are expected Wednesday.

The Home Office has not stated how many people were brought out of Manston yesterday, but the Border Force union says 400 was the target.

Sir Roger Gale, Conservative MP for the facility’s North Thanet district, said “several hundred” had been moved.

Two darkly tinted coaches left the center at 4.15pm on Tuesday. Buses appeared crowded.

4.25pm saw another coach arrive.

Mr. Jenrick stated, ‘Thanks to the hard effort and professionalism of Home Office and Border Force workers, military people and our contractors we have made good progress.’

Advertisement

He added: ‘Unless we receive an unusually high number of migrants in tiny boats in the coming days, numbers will reduce dramatically this week.

‘It’s vital that the site restore a sustainable operating model and we are doing everything we can to ensure that happens promptly.’

It’s unclear if those transported are going to another immigration station or to pricey hotels.

Suella Braverman told the Commons that private sector hotels accommodate unlawful migrants and asylum seekers at a cost of £6.8 million per day.

The home secretary has also denied charges that she refused to approve more provision, which opponents believe caused the Manston backlog.

The former Ministry of Defense fire training center opened in January 2022 and could house 1,600 individuals for 24 hours.

Advertisement

The British Red Cross claimed ‘the major flaws at Manston are indicative of the bigger concerns affecting the asylum system’.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Our country has a strong history of supporting those fleeing conflict and persecution.

‘It doesn’t matter how you came here, everyone deserves compassion and humanity once you’re on our beaches.’

Also Read Children pleading for help to flee Manston jail At least 50 families have been held at Manston Immigration Removal Centre...