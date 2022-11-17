Advertisement
Canadian police charge man with terrorism over alleged plot to destabilise Haitian government

Canadian police charge man with terrorism over alleged plot to destabilise Haitian government

Articles
Canadian police charge man with terrorism over alleged plot to destabilise Haitian government

Canadian police charge man with terrorism over alleged plot to destabilise Haitian government

  • A Canadian man has been charged with terrorism for allegedly plotting to topple the Haitian government.
  • Gerald Nicolas, 51, is a citizen of Levis, which is a municipality near Quebec City.
  • It is alleged that he traveled to Haiti to coordinate a group of individuals to take part in a coup.
Canadian authorities stated that they have charged a Canadian resident with terrorism for allegedly plotting to topple the administration of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was murdered by a squad of gunmen in 2021.

The man was identified as Gerald Nicolas, a 51-year-old citizen of Levis, which is a municipality near to Quebec City, according to a statement released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“It is alleged that he took concrete actions, including traveling to Haiti to coordinate a group of individuals whose intention was to take part in a coup against the established authority,” the police said.

