Canadian spy agency looking into death threats from Iran

Canada’s spy agency is currently looking into reports that people living in the country have received “credible” death threats from Iran. These reports come from Canadian citizens, according to a statement issued by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

According to the statement, the threats are “intended to suppress anyone who speak out openly” against Iran.

According to the statement, the CSIS is conducting interviews with individuals who have been the target of threats, harassment, or intimidation by individuals affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“CSIS is actively investigating several threats to life emanating from the Islamic Republic of Iran based on credible intelligence.”

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) was the first to tell the public about the CSIS statement on Friday.

The statement said that the agency is working closely with Iranian communities in Canada, which have been “disproportionately” targeted.

The head of Britain’s domestic spy agency said on Wednesday that Iran’s intelligence services have tried at least 10 times to kidnap or even kill British citizens or people living in the UK whom Tehran sees as a threat.

Canada has a number of sanctions against Iran because of what it says are violations of human rights, like the death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was 22 years old and died in September while in the custody of Iran’s morality police.