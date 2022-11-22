Centre for processing migrants in Manston clears

Manston migrant processing center no longer housing persons, Home Office source says.

There are no longer any persons being held at the Manston migrant processing center, which serves as a holding facility for those who enter the UK on small boats, a Home Office source has revealed.

During the autumn, thousands of migrants had been housed in tents, which resulted in congestion and illness outbreaks.

Home Office representatives claimed that everyone who was residing at the temporary location has been moved into new housing.

It is believed that the government has purchased hotel space to reduce the backlog.

The English Channel’s poor weather, which resulted in a continuous decline in the number of crossings, has aided the Home Office’s efforts.

According to a source, officials believe that “the next few weeks look OK.”

Recent weeks have seen controversy around the former military airfield in Kent, including the hospital death of a man who was residing there. His death is the subject of a probe that has been started.

It follows the disclosure that the center could accommodate up to 4,000 people, which is more than twice its 1,600 person capacity.

According to a source responding to the story initially published by the Guardian, Manston, which was intended to hold migrants for a maximum of 24 hours, would be used going forward in a manner that was “more business as usual” prior to the congestion.

In extreme cases, a stay of up to five days had been granted.

But investigators discovered family who had been living in the marquees for weeks on mats.

In addition, there have been a number of diphtheria instances at the facility, as well as conflicts between the staff and those who were incarcerated there.

The leader of the Immigration Services Union, which represents some employees at Manston, Lucy Moreton, previously claimed that there were regular sit-down protests and shouting matches between detainees and personnel.

She told Radio 4 Today’s program earlier this month that “improvised weapons” were being found on a regular basis, as well as noting that “no prison in the UK has over 4,000 people uncontained, face-to-face with those who are responsible for controlling them”.

