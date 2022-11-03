Children pleading for help to flee Manston jail

At least 50 families have been held at Manston Immigration Removal Centre in Kent.

They are kept for more than a month.

There were pregnant women and unwell detainees.

A young girl held at Manston implored journalists for help over barbed wires.

Her handwritten letter described the Kent processing center a “prison” whose food “makes people feel terrible” and said there were pregnant women and unwell detainees.

In shaky English and addressed to “journalists, organizations, everyone,” it suggested at least 50 families had been confined at the facility for more than a month.

She wrote: ‘We are in a rough life currently… We feel imprisoned. Some sick… Some pregnant women are ignored. Please assist. Help us.

‘He’s extremely horrible, they don’t even care about him,’ she wrote. Parenting is hard.

‘Many youngsters shouldn’t be here. They belong in education, not prison.

Her request comes as pressure mounts on the government and home secretary Suella Braverman over the Channel disaster.

Due to congestion, hundreds of individuals left the decommissioned RAF site this week.

The immigration minister told Sky News that the Home Office is facing a legal challenge over center conditions.

‘I believe we have had the initial contact for a judicial review,’ Robert Jenrick said.

‘This is a highly litigious area of policy but of course, as the minister responsible I want to make sure everything we do is proper and legal.’

Manston’s “dire” conditions have sparked protests outside the center.

The Guardian reported that the Home Office left a bus full of asylum seekers in downtown London without shelter or winter clothes to prevent overcrowding.

On Tuesday evening, 11 people from the Under One Sky homelessness organization were abandoned at Victoria railway station without winter clothing and many in flip-flops.

‘They were stressed, disturbed and absolutely lost,’ said charity volunteer Danial Abbas.

Manston accommodates 1,000 persons for brief security, identity, and health checks.

Diana Johnson MP, chair of the Home Affairs Committee, said 4,000 are there.

The facility’s circumstances were deemed “inhumane.”

She wrote to Ms Braverman today: ‘We are gravely concerned that 96% of the asylum requests from 2021 have not been finalized and individuals are still awaiting judgments.

4% of 2021 boat arrivals have had their claims decided.

The Home Office “work in progress” caseload is 166,085, nearly double the June 2020 level and up significantly since June 2021.

14 council leaders, including Kent County Council and Medway, have urged the government to cease using the county as a “quick fix for what is a national, strategic issue.”

They wrote to Ms. Braverman that Manston is “important.”

‘We now have almost 4,000 service users contained within segregated marquees as we enter the coldest months of the year, some having been on roll mats for over a month.’

“Reports of tensions increasing and worries about disturbance” are also present.

The council heads stated far-right activity increases as the facilities become “high profile” and attract local, regional, and national attention.

