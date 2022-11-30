China launches Shenzhou-15, a staffed spacecraft with crew

China launched Shenzhou-15. The manned spaceship launched from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 11:08 p.m. (Beijing Time).

China’s Shenzhou-15 spacecraft docked with the space station on Wednesday, bringing the total number of astronauts to six for the first time.

* Shenzhou-15 will finish the space station’s construction and begin its application and development.

The three astronauts on China’s Shenzhou-15 spaceship went to the country’s space station and met with another trio of astronauts. This was a historic meeting, as it was the first time that there were six people at the space lab in orbit.

China sent Shenzhou-15 into space on Tuesday night. At 11:08 p.m., the Long March-2F Y15 rocket carrying the manned spaceship took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. (Beijing Time), according to China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

Shenzhou-15 broke away from the rocket about 10 minutes after launch and went into the orbit it was supposed to be in.

At 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, the spaceship Shenzhou-15 did a fast automated rendezvous and docked with the front port of the Tianhe module of the space station. The space station was made bigger by adding three modules and three spaceships, which added up to a total weight of almost 100 tonnes.

🧑‍🚀🤝🧑‍🚀Historical moment! 6 astronauts of Shenzhou-15 and Shenzhou-14 missions meet in Tiangong Space Station (CSS) today!

At 7:33 a.m., the hatch was opened by Chen Dong, who was in charge of the Shenzhou-14 crew. The three people already living on the space station gave warm hugs to Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu when they arrived. They then took a picture of the group with their thumbs up and said in unison, “China’s space station is always something to look forward to.”

China’s first in-orbit crew rotation began with the space reunion, according to the CMSA.

Gao Xu, a senior spaceship designer at the China Academy of Space Technology, says that the rotation can test whether the regular rotation mode that will come next is possible.

SIX ASTRONAUTS IN SPACE

The Shenzhou-14 astronauts were sent to the space station in June. They plan to finish the in-orbit work handover in about five days and then return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

During the time that the two groups switch places, they will finish a work handover about the status of the space station’s materials, how they are put together, and the experimental projects. At a press conference on Monday, Ji Qiming, an assistant to the director of the CMSA, said that the crew of the Shenzhou-14 will keep getting ready for their return.

The China Astronaut Research and Training Center says that when there are six astronauts in orbit, it is hard to divide up resources like space, equipment, and materials in a way that makes the best use of them.

There are two sets of kitchen tools in orbit, so all six people can make food at the same time and share it. The centre also said that two of the space station’s modules have two bathrooms and six places to sleep, all of which can be used on their own.

Environmental control and life support system processing power will also be increased so that it can meet the needs of up to six people.

During the rotation, Gao said, the two manned spaceships’ information will be sent through different lines to keep it private and make sure it is correct.

Gao also said that a plan for how to get astronauts out of danger has been made based on the situation of two spaceships docking together.

DIFFICULT PROJECTS

According to Ji, the space station’s last phase of construction would be completed by the Shenzhou-15 mission, which will then usher in the first phase of its use and development.

Shenzhou-15’s crew will conduct long-term living experiments in China’s space station’s three-module structure during their six-month mission, as stated by Ji.

Along with unlocking, installing, and testing 15 scientific experiment cabinets, the crew will conduct over 40 experiments and tests related to space science research and application, space medicine, and space technology, as stated by Ji.

Ji stated that they would complete the installation of the Mengtian lab module extended pump sets and the exposure payload platform via a series of three to four EVAs.

According to the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, the astronauts need to learn how to operate the new extravehicular spacesuits, node cabin of the Tianhe module, mechanical arms, and other facilities and equipment, as well as essential emergency fault handling procedures. These roles demand exceptional levels of physical fitness and extra-vehicular surgery expertise.

To top it all off, the Mengtian module crew will double check the cargo airlock cabin’s egress mode in tandem with ground control to accomplish six cargo exit duties. Ji stated that they would manage the daily operations of the space station in addition to conducting routine platform testing and maintenance.

Ji also mentioned that the Shenzhou-15 crew would be conducting health protection training and drills while in space.

Technicians at the launch pad took multiple measures to increase the facility’s adaptability to low temperatures as the Shenzhou-15 spaceship was launched on a freezing winter night with temperatures more than 20 degrees Celsius below zero, according to Chen Tingzheng, a specialist at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

Two experimental payloads, including a biological thermostat for use in the spacecraft’s cabin to monitor radiation levels and a plant experiment unit package, have been sent to the space station using the ship’s remaining cargo space.

According to Gao, the two facilities that need prompt installation can be delivered without delay as the spaceship can reach the space station quickly.

The spaceship also included perishable fresh produce, according to Gao.

The Shenzhou-15 crew’s stay coincides with the launch of the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-6 and the launch of the manned spaceship Shenzhou-16. They are expected back on Earth in May of 2019.

According to Gao, in the not-so-distant future, it will be business as usual to send two manned spacecraft into orbit each year.

