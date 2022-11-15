China offers systemic challenge to UK

Rishi Sunak was asked on the plane to Bali if he would reclassify China as a national security concern like Liz Truss.

Liz Truss committed during her leadership campaign to examine last year’s integrated review.

It outlines UK diplomatic and military priorities.

Advertisement

Rishi Sunak was asked on the plane to Bali if he would reclassify China as a national security concern like Liz Truss.

Liz Truss committed during her leadership campaign to examine last year’s integrated review, which outlines UK diplomatic and military priorities.

Sunak claimed China presented a “systemic challenge” to UK principles, but he wouldn’t commit to reclassifying China in the integrated assessment.

“My opinion on China is simple. China is the biggest state-based threat to our economic security and poses a systemic threat to our values and interests, he said.

“That’s why we need the power to defend ourselves. The NSIA is an example.

“But I also think China is an indisputable fact of the world economy, and we won’t be able to handle global concerns like climate change, public health, or dealing with Russia and Ukraine without talking to them.”

Advertisement

The PM was also asked about arming Taiwan.

He remarked, “All of these policies are part of our comprehensive review refresh.” Our policy on Taiwan is no unilateral changes and a peaceful resolution. We’re willing to support Taiwan as we do China.”

Also Read China’s Xi Jinping begins G20 meetings with US allies Xi Jinping meets with the leaders of Australia, France and South Korea....