China’s military says it chased away a US naval ship that “illegally intruded” into South China Sea seas near the Spratly Islands.

Tian Junli, the spokesman for the PLO’s Southern Theater Command, said the US violated China’s sovereignty and security.

The cruiser USS Chancellorsville just went through the Taiwan Strait. The US military had no comment.

An international court found in 2016 that China’s nine-dash line in the South China Sea was invalid. It ignored the verdict, creating artificial islands and expanding military activity in a sea claimed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, and Taiwan.

Tian accused the US of being a “security risk creator” in the area, calling the USS Chancellorsville’s sail “iron-clad confirmation of its hegemony in the navigation and militarization of the South China Sea.”

Southern Theater Command announced on WeChat that Chinese forces will be on “high alert.”

The US has dismissed China’s resource-rich claims.

In recent years, it has dispatched warships through the South China Sea in “freedom of navigation” exercises and supported a binding code of conduct and other confidence-building measures.

Vice President Kamala Harris said the US will advocate for an international campaign against “irresponsible behavior” in the South China Sea.

We must defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity, unfettered legitimate commerce, peaceful dispute resolution, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific, she said.

China has built ports, military installations, and airstrips on seven artificial islands in the Spratlys.

