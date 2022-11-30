Advertisement
  Chinese and Russian warplanes enter South Korea's air defense zone
Articles
South Korea scrambled fighter jets after detecting two Chinese and six Russian warplanes.

Two Chinese H-6 bombers entered and exited Korea’s Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) around 5:50 am local time, the military said.

They returned hours later with Russian TU-95 bombers and SU-35 fighter fighters and left after 18 minutes.

“Our military despatched air force fighter jets ahead of Chinese and Russian aircraft’s entry into KADIZ,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) declared.

It said the planes didn’t violate South Korean airspace.

Japan scrambled fighter jets after Chinese bombers and Russian drones sailed from the East China Sea into the Sea of Japan, the defense ministry said.

Foreign aircraft must identify themselves in an air defense zone.

There are no international rules controlling air defense zones, unlike a country’s airspace.

Moscow rejects South Korea’s air defense zone. Beijing argued the zone isn’t territorial airspace and that all countries should have unrestricted passage.

China and Russia said their warplanes often exercise together.

Russian warplanes have entered KADIZ before.

The JCS detected Russian aircraft in August.

South Korean fighters fired hundreds of warning shots at Russian aircraft during a 2019 joint air patrol with China.

