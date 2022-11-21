Chinese ship accuses of capturing Philippine rocket debris

Advertisement

Spokesperson Cheryl Tindog said the sailors did not fight the seizure since it was “not a matter of life and death”.

The Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines stated that they were aware of the occurrence and that a review would be carried out.

Similar metal debris was discovered earlier this month in Calintaan town in Occidental Mindoro province and near Busuanga island in western Palawan.

Officials had previously stated that they thought the fragments were probably from China’s Long March 5B rocket, which launched earlier in November from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on the island of Hainan.

More than 1,000km (621 miles) separate the location of the most recent item from Hainan island.

Prior to now, China has been under fire for allowing rocket stages to crash back to Earth.

China has been urged by the US space agency Nasa in the past to create rockets that break up into smaller parts during re-entry, in accordance with international standards.

The incident occurs just before the US Vice President is scheduled to travel to the Philippine island of Palawan, which is located in the bitterly disputed South China Sea.

Since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gained office, Ms. Harris is the highest-ranking US official to travel to the Philippines, and her trip is probably intended to improve relations with Manila.

"We stand with you in defense of international rules and norms as it relates to the South China Sea," Ms. Harris told Mr. Marcos at the start of talks.

One of the most contentious areas in the globe is the South China Sea, where a number of nations contend for control of its small islands and reefs as well as access to its natural riches.