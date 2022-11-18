Chopper accident kills Mexican state security chief

The governor of Aguascalientes, Teresa Jiménez, says that inquiries into the reason of the incident had begun, but added that “everything indicates” it was an accident.

The helicopter crash-landed in an empty lot rather than a densely populated area of the city.

The state security chief of Aguascalientes in central Mexico was one of the five fatalities in the helicopter crash, says governor of the state.

“We deeply regret the death of these five men,” Aguascalientes Governor Teresa Jiménez said in a press conference Thursday, who extended her condolences to the bereaved.

Porfirio Sánchez Mendoza, the Aguascalientes security chief, is one of the victims of the Eagle 1 helicopter crash, which belonged to the state of Aguascalientes’ office of public security. According to Jiménez, the other four people are the helicopter’s pilot, one captain, and two gunners.

Jiménez stated that inquiries into the reason of the incident had begun, but added that “everything indicates” an accident. She stated that she would give additional details after the investigation was over.

Jiménez drew attention to the “heroic” steps done by the pilot of the helicopter who managed to crash-land it in an empty lot rather than a densely populated area of the city.

A grassy area was shown in the images taken after the disaster to have been surrounded by the charred remnants of the police cars and the chopper.

In the year 2018, a military aircraft that was conducting an inspection of earthquake damage in the state of Oaxaca in the southeast of Mexico crashed, resulting in the deaths of more than a dozen persons.

