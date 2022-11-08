Christchurch mass murderer appeals sentence

New Zealand mosque shooter is appealing his conviction.

The New Zealand mosque shooter is appealing his conviction.

Court officials said Brenton Tarrant, 32, appealed his case and punishment. No appeal hearing has been scheduled.

Tarrant was sentenced to life without parole in 2020 for murdering and attempting to murder Muslim worshippers.

Jacinda Ardern called him “revictimize.”

Ms. Ardern stated: “I won’t repeat his name when criticizing his attempts to revictimize individuals. Nothing.”

To silence Tarrant, her government won’t name him.

“He himself pleaded guilty,” claimed Christchurch Al Noor mosque survivor Imam Gamal Fouda, “struggling to grasp” Tarrant’s appeal.

“I cannot help but assume that this is another effort by this terrorist to injure his victims again by keeping alive the memory of him and his terrorist deeds,” he told The New Zealand Herald.

On March 15, 2019, Australian national Tarrant invaded two Christchurch mosques with military-grade semi-automatic weapons.

His 2020 trial heard he wanted to kill as many Muslims as possible. He livestreamed the attack on Facebook using a headcam and posted a 74-page manifesto on extremist groups.

He didn’t testify in court. He pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, and terrorism and accepted the prosecution’s maximum penalty.

The first New Zealander to receive life without parole was him. The country has no death punishment.

Tarrant expressed no regret, sorrow, or shame, according to his sentencing judge. “Your actions are so evil that even if you are jailed until you die, it will not fulfil the needs of punishment,” remarked Judge Cameron Mander.

New Zealand’s coroner is investigating the attack. Authorities said Tuesday they will assess how the appeal would affect the inquest.

Christchurch was New Zealand’s worst mass shooting. Parliament tightened gun rules and bought back several guns after the shootings.

