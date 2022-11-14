Collision between two World War II aircraft occurs in midair

Two antique planes from World War Two collided and crashed into each other at an air show in the United States.

No injuries reported among those on the ground.

FAA will conduct an investigation into the crash that occurred during the three-day Wings Over Dallas Airshow.

Six people were killed when two antique planes from World War Two collided and crashed into each other at an air show in the state of Texas in the United States.

The video shows that the aircraft collided with each other at a low altitude, which resulted in the destruction of one of the aircraft. As the fireball descends to the earth, it is possible to view it.

An anniversary air show was being held close to Dallas, and the aircraft, one of which was a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, were participating in it.

"According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of six fatalities from yesterday's Wings over Dallas air show incident," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet on Sunday.

The Allied Pilots Association, which is the union that represents the pilots who work for American Airlines, stated that two of its former members, Terry Barker and Len Root, were among the people who passed away in the collision. Eyewitness Chris Kratovil – who was one of between 4,000 and 6,000 who had gathered to watch the Wings Over Dallas Airshow on Saturday – told the media he had "never seen a crowd grow more quiet or more still in just a blink of an eye". "It went from being a fairly excited, energetic crowd… to complete silence and stillness, and a lot of people, including myself, turned their children towards them and away from the airfield because there was burning wreckage in the middle of the airfield." The Federal Aviation Administration has stated that it will conduct an investigation into the crash that occurred during the three-day event, which billed itself as the premier World War Two air show in the United States and was being held in honor of Veterans Day. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called it a "terrible tragedy". "The videos are heart-breaking," he tweeted. "Please, say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families today." He stated that the number of casualties had not yet been determined, but he added that there had been no reports of anyone being harmed on the ground. According to the webpage for the event, a flyover display including many different aircraft was planned to take place on Saturday. During World Battle II, the B-17 bomber was a crucial component in the Allies' victory over Germany in the air war. The second aircraft was a P-63 Kingcobra, which was also a fighter plane deployed in the same battle; however, the Soviet Air Force was the only one that actually utilized it in combat. Hank Coates, a member of the Commemorative Air Force, which was responsible for organizing the event, stated that the B-17 typically has a crew of approximately four to five people, whereas the P-63 just has one pilot. "This was a WW2 flight demonstration type air show where we highlight the aircraft and their capabilities," he told reporters.