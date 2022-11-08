COP27: Climate conference speeches

Leaders, politicians, and delegates from over 200 countries aim to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

There was the COP27 UN climate meeting in Egypt.

At the COP27 UN climate meeting in Egypt, leaders, politicians, and delegates from over 200 countries aim to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

Attendees’ newest comments:

UNSG Antonio Guterres

“Greenhouse gas emissions increase. Global temperatures rise. Climate chaos is nearing irrevocable tipping points.”

“We are speeding into climate hell.”

IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva

“Unless we price carbon predictably on a trajectory that gets us at least to $75 average price per tonne in 2030, we just don’t generate the motivation for businesses and consumers to shift.”

UAE president Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

“As long as the world needs oil and gas, the UAE will supply energy responsibly.”

Kenyan President William Ruto

“The lengthy COP talks, stalling, and postponement that have impeded implementation and delivery are cruel and unjust. We must halt our endless process-focused debates and address the fundamental issues.”

“Weak action in the face of imminent disaster is imprudent. Actions are safe.”

Macky Sall, Senegalese president and African Union chair, “Africa supports frugal carbon development, resilient to climate change, to achieve carbon neutrality in a realistic timescale. Instead of policies that jeopardize our progress, like denying 600 million Africans energy, we support an equitable and just green transition.”

Barbados PM Mia Mottley

“How can firms gain $200 billion in profits in three months without contributing at least 10 cents to a loss and damage fund? Our people anticipate this.”

We’re talking and acting, but not enough.

“We must view the so-called ‘rush for gas’ for what it is: a dash down a bridge to nowhere, leaving the world with climate instability and billions in stranded assets, especially here in Africa.”

“Fossil fuel colonialism must end.”

Macron, French President

“Even if our world has changed, the climate issue cannot be a balance item of the conflict unleashed by Russia on Ukrainian soil (…) We will not forfeit our responsibilities to the climate owing to the Russian energy threat thus all countries must continue to uphold all their commitments.”

President Faustin Archange Toudera

“We should explain plainly that rich countries—the major polluters—are the ones most to responsible for jeopardizing humanity.”

British PM Rishi Sunak

“Putin’s conflict in Ukraine and growing energy prices are hardly reasons to slow climate change. They spur action.”

Indonesian VP Ma’ruf Amin “Global progress has not improved since Glasgow. Thus, COP27 must boost ambition and implementation, including developed-to-developing country help.”

Maldives VP Faisal Naseem

“Climate change alters the planet. We’re here to make the new world fair, just, and good for everyone.”

PM Mark Rutte

“We’ve done too little too late. New goals and pledges are obsolete. We must fulfil our pledges quickly.”

“Vulnerable nations worry about emissions-related losses and damage. That’s true for our African friends and partners. I hear their appeal for more solidarity. Africa faces a climatic disaster it did not cause.”

