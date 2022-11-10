COP27: Fossil fuel industry delegates surge

Number of fossil fuel delegates at the UN climate summit has risen 25%.

Analysis shows that the number of fossil fuel delegates at the UN climate summit has risen 25% since the last gathering.

The COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh is projected to draw 35,000 participants.

Coal, oil, and gas industry representatives have long attended these conferences to impact the debate.

Last year’s meeting in Glasgow included 503 fossil fuel-connected delegates.

It’s now 636.

Rachel Rose Jackson, from Corporate Accountability, said COP27 looks like a fossil fuel business trade expo.

“Instead of climate action, we’re on a craziness carousel. Their agenda is lethal. Profit and greed drive them. Climate action isn’t a priority. Never have, never will.”

The researchers counted the number of registered persons linked with fossil fuel businesses or attending as members of national fossil fuel industry delegations.

This year, there are more fossil fuel lobbyists than delegates from the ten most climate-impacted nations, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Mozambique.

UAE, which will host COP28 next year, had the largest representation at COP27.

They have 1070 more people than last year.

70 of that delegation’s members were involved in fossil fuel extraction.

Russia’s 150-person delegation includes 33 oil and gas lobbyists.

