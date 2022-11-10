COP27: Sudden raise in delegates with ties to fossil fuels at climate summit

A 25% increase was observed in the number of delegates with ties to fossil fuels in this years summit

The number of delegates with ties to fossil fuels at the United Nations COP27 has increased by 25 percent since the last meeting, according to an analysis.

Global Witness, a campaign organization, discovered that more than 600 individuals in the discussions in Egypt are affiliated with fossil fuels.

Approximately 35,000 persons are anticipated to attend the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

These gatherings have traditionally attracted a sizeable number of coal, oil, and gas industry representatives eager to dominate the debate.

A similar study of official attendance lists at last year’s meeting in Glasgow revealed 503 participants tied to fossil fuels.

This year, the number has increased to 636.

“COP27 looks like a fossil fuel industry trade show,” said Rachel Rose Jackson of Corporate Accountability, one of the activists who exposed the data.

“We’re on a carousel of madness here rather than climate action. The fossil fuel industry, their agenda, it’s deadly. Their motivation is profit and greed. They’re not serious about climate action. They never have been and they never will.”

The researchers tallied the number of registrants who were either directly linked with fossil fuel businesses or in attendance as members of national delegations representing the fossil fuel industry.

The data indicates that this year there are more lobbyists for fossil fuels than representatives from the ten nations most affected by climate change, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Mozambique.

Next year’s COP28 will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates, whose delegation at COP27 is the largest.

They now have 1,070 personnel on site, up from 170 last year.

The investigation revealed that 70 members of this delegation were involved in the extraction of fossil fuels.

Russia’s 150-member delegation includes 33 lobbyists for oil and gas.

