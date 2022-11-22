Advertisement La cultura en #Cuba está de luto por el fallecimiento de Pablo Milanés, reconocido cantautor cubano, uno de los fundadores del Movimiento de la Nueva Trova.

Llegue a sus familiares y amigos nuestras más sentidas condolencias. pic.twitter.com/lbjiTISjbg — Manuel Marrero Cruz (@MMarreroCruz) November 22, 2022

In 1943, Pablo Milanés Arias, the youngest of five children born to working-class parents, was born in the city of Bayamo in eastern Cuba.

His musical abilities were obvious even as a young child. Milanés began participating in and frequently winning singing competitions on local TV and radio stations when he was six years old. He later attended the Conservatorio Municipal in Havana.

Despite receiving professional training, he frequently cited the local bohemian musicians as an influence on his early career.

The government of Fidel Castro initially attacked Milanés despite the fact that he backed the Cuban revolution of 1959 and cracked down on “alternative” culture.

The musician was allegedly persecuted for sporting an afro, and in 1965 he was transferred to a forced labour camp for farmers because he liked foreign music.

He eventually managed to flee and condemned the camps. His passion for the revolution was unaffected by the experiences, and he started fusing politics into his music.

He co-founded the nuevo trova movement, which was intended to modernize traditional Cuban folk music for the modern, post-revolutionary society, working with performers like Silvio Rodriguez and Noel Nicola and was supported by Castro’s government.

In 1987, the New York Times, external, called Rodriguez and Milanés, who were close collaborators, “as much a symbol of Cuba and its revolution as Fidel Castro and his beard.”

“The success of Silvio and Pablo is the success of the Revolution,” Fidel Castro was quoted as saying at a reception honoring the artists in 1984.