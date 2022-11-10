Daughter of Chris Dawson pleads, “Tell us where mom is”

Lynette Dawson vanished from the family’s Sydney home in 1982 and has never been found.

Her husband Chris was convicted of murdering her in order to date their teenage babysitter.

Lynette’s daughter Shanelle Dawson pleaded with her father to reveal where her body is.

Advertisement

The daughter of an Australian woman Chris Dawson whose murder was covered by a well-known podcast has pleaded with her father to divulge where the body is.

Chris Dawson’s relatives spoke to him in court on Thursday during his sentencing hearing.

It happens shortly after Dawson was convicted of killing his wife in order to date their teenage babysitter.

After the Teacher’s Pet podcast garnered international notoriety and prompted a new investigation, he was prosecuted in 2018.

Advertisement “Please tell us where she is,” daughter Shanelle Dawson said, addressing her father directly in court.

When Lynette Dawson vanished from the family’s Sydney home in January 1982, Ms. Dawson was only four years old. Advertisement The 33-year-identity old’s has never been traced by the police. There aren’t enough words in the English language, Ms. Dawson remarked as she fixed her stern gaze on her 74-year-old father in the courtroom. Told her mother had left because “she didn’t love us anymore”, Ms. Dawson through tears said she has struggled with abandonment issues, post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression. Advertisement “The night you removed our mother from our lives was the night you destroyed my sense of safety and belonging in this world for many decades to come,” she said. Advertisement “Why didn’t you just divorce her, let those who love and needed her keep her?” The siblings of Lynette also spoke about how difficult it was for them to accept her passing. Greg Simms explained in a statement how his family had welcomed Dawson into the fold without any conditions. Advertisement “We trusted you. You repaid us by committing the ultimate betrayal,” he said. Advertisement “It was a brazen act of conniving monster, hell bent on one thing – getting what you wanted at any cost.” In a statement presented to the court, Lynette’s sister Pat Jenkins explained how the lack of a body had cruelly kept her hanging to a “modicum of hope” for years. The majority of the hearing was spent with Dawson’s head lowered as Lynette’s relatives begged him to reveal the location of her remains. “We ask you to do the decent thing… allow us to bring her home to a peaceful rest, finally giving her the dignity she deserves,” Mr. Simms said. Advertisement Dawson maintains that Lynette abandoned him and their two children, possibly to join a religious sect, and denies killing her. Despite the fact that Mrs. Dawson was slain by a “known person” according to the findings of two different investigations into her disappearance, prosecutors had refused to file charges prior to the podcast’s investigation of the case. Advertisement While handing down his verdict in August, Justice Ian Harrison said the evidence against Dawson was “persuasive and compelling”. Advertisement Although Dawson has indicated a desire to challenge the judgement, his sentencing is scheduled for December 2. Also Read Chris Dawson, the podcast-famous case’s husband, has been found guilty of murder. An Australian man convicted of his wife's cold case murder was the... Advertisement