Death toll rises to 183 from cholera in Malawi

The number of cholera deaths in Malawi has risen to 183, up from 110 at the start of October.

The total number of infections has been increasing, with the outbreak now standing at 6,056.

Cholera is a severe diarrhoeal infection caused by eating or drinking contaminated food or water.

Advertisement

The number of cholera deaths in Malawi increased to 183 at the end of October, up from 110 at the start of the month, according to the health ministry on Monday.

The number of infections has been increasing, with the total number of cases since the outbreak began in March now standing at 6,056, according to the ministry.

Cholera is a severe diarrhoeal infection caused by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, and it is closely associated with poor sanitation.

Malawi’s health ministry blamed the deaths on poor community food hygiene, a lack of safe water, and a lack of and improper use of toilets.

Health Minister Khumbize Chiponda also stated that some patients refused treatment for religious reasons, while others arrived at hospitals after it was too late.

He urged religious organisations to encourage their members to seek proper health care in order to avoid “unnecessary” loss of life.

Advertisement

Also Read People in Lebanon are “terrified of everything” due of cholera Three decades have passed since the last cholera case in Lebanon. Since...