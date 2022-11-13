Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Demises of FTX’s “King of Crypto” Bankman-Fried, Sam
Demises of FTX’s “King of Crypto” Bankman-Fried, Sam

Demises of FTX’s “King of Crypto” Bankman-Fried, Sam

Articles
Advertisement
Demises of FTX’s “King of Crypto” Bankman-Fried, Sam

Demises of FTX’s “King of Crypto” Bankman-Fried, Sam

Advertisement
  • The former CEO of the troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Mr. Bankman-Fried, enjoys playing video games.
  • He used the team fantasy war game to take his mind off managing two businesses.
  • Federal probes into how he managed the company’s finances may now be under way.
Advertisement

Sam Bankman-Fried went from being dubbed the “King of Crypto” to having his company declare bankruptcy and his stepping down as CEO in less than eight days. He may now be subject to federal probes into how he managed the company’s finances.

Long interviews with him chatting through video chat from his workplace in the Bahamas have been all over the internet for the past few years.

There is an irritating clicking sound in several of them.

The sound is constant and obviously coming from the American entrepreneur’s mouse as his interview subjects pay close attention to his astonishing tale of how he rose from nothing to multibillionaire in just five years.

Advertisement

“Click, click, click,” it goes, in rapid, on-off bursts.

Mr. Bankman-eyes Fried’s flit about the screen in the meantime.

Advertisement

The videos don’t make it clear what he’s doing on his computer, but his tweets can provide us with a good amount of information.

He tweeted in February 2021, “I’m (in)famous for playing League of Legends while on phone calls.

The former CEO of the troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Mr. Bankman-Fried, enjoys playing video games. And he gave an explanation for this in a series of tweets to his close to one million followers. He used the team fantasy war game to take his mind off managing two businesses that traded billions of dollars every day.

“Some people drink too much; some gamble. I play League,” he said.

Advertisement

Another anecdote about the 30-year-gaming old’s has reappeared online after his bitcoin empire abruptly crashed this week.

During a high-level video call with their investment team, Mr. Bankman-Fried reportedly engaged in a fierce League of Legends combat, according to a blog post from venture capital behemoth Sequoia Capital.

But it didn’t appear to bother them at all. The firm then invested $210 million in Mr. Bankman-business, Fried’s FTX.

Sequoia Capital revealed this week that it is now writing down its investment in FTX as a loss and erased the glowing blog article.

The company is hardly the only investor to have suffered eye-popping losses since Mr. Bankman-$32 Fried’s billion enterprise crumbled.

FTX had an estimated 1.2 million registered customers who bought Bitcoin and thousands of other cryptocurrency tokens on the exchange.

Advertisement

Many people, from big traders to regular crypto enthusiasts, are left wondering if they will ever be able to recover their savings that are locked up in FTX’s digital wallets.

It’s a dizzying plummet, and Mr. Bankman-ascent Fried’s is also a thrilling tale of dangers, gains, and beanbags.

Mr. Bankman-Fried attended the prominent US research university Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he majored in math and physics.

However, the young, intelligent undergraduate claims that it was lessons he gained while living in dorms that set him on his route to success.

Also Read

Turkish crypto-fraud suspect arrested in Albania
Turkish crypto-fraud suspect arrested in Albania

Albanian police arrest the fugitive Turkish founder of crypto-exchange Thodex. He had...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Turkey earthquake rescue operations to end, says government
Turkey earthquake rescue operations to end, says government
Son calls Laurel Aldridge's disappearance
Son calls Laurel Aldridge's disappearance "a nightmare"
Man aged 60 dies in caravan fire on Oxfordshire farm
Man aged 60 dies in caravan fire on Oxfordshire farm
Humza Yousaf ,Ash Regan launch bids to become SNP leader
Humza Yousaf ,Ash Regan launch bids to become SNP leader
Man arrested over murder of woman in Ludwell Valley Park
Man arrested over murder of woman in Ludwell Valley Park
UK defense spending is top priority, says Penny Mordaunt
UK defense spending is top priority, says Penny Mordaunt
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story