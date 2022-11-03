Democracy on the ballot as the US midterm elections approach

Vice President Joe Biden says US democracy is in danger due to Donald Trump’s lies and violence.

Midterm elections will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the US Senate and House.

A third of the Senate seats and all 435 of the House seats are up for re-election.

President Joe Biden has issued a warning that democracy itself is in danger due to lies and violence as the key midterm elections in the United States approach their final days of voting.

Following weeks of reassuring remarks about the US economy and cost of living, Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a darker, more urgent message, warning that the US political system was in danger due to the lies that former President Donald Trump told about the results of the election and the violence they had sparked.

Biden said in a speech as Americans voted in an election that will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the US Senate and House of Representatives, “Make no mistake, democracy is on the ballot for all of us.” A third of the Senate seats and all 435 of the House seats are up for re-election.

The majority of polls indicate that Republicans will likely take control of the House, with the Senate being too close to call. The Senate is now evenly divided, while the Democrats currently hold a narrow advantage in the House. Already, more than 27 million individuals have used their right to vote.

Speaking to the Democratic National Committee at Union Station in Washington, DC, Biden criticized Republican candidates who have threatened to reject the results of the November 8 election if they lose for endangering democracy.

The president claimed that “this driving force” was attempting to reduce voting rights and undermine the electoral process itself after failing to do so in 2020.

The road to instability in America is that one. It’s unheard of. It’s forbidden. It is also not American.

Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, and on January 6, 2018, just before Congress was supposed to certify the results, Trump’s supporters attacked the US Capitol.

Biden said Trump’s phony assertions about a stolen election had “fueled the deadly increase of political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years,” pointing in particular to last week’s hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

Following increased intimidation and harassment in the weeks leading up to November 8, election workers across the nation have debated returning to their jobs. For intimidating employees while early voting was underway, at least five people have been charged with federal offences.

Concern over voter intimidation has also been aroused by reports of persons in Arizona observing ballot boxes while carrying weapons or donning ballistic vests. Election officials across the country are preparing for clashes at the polls, which could be instigated by a large number of conspiracy theorists who have signed up to act as partisan vote watchers.

Biden continued, “There is an alarming increase in the amount of people in our nation who either support political violence or choose to remain silent.” We know deep down that democracy is in danger, but we also know that we have the power to protect it.

As he came to a close with his 20-minute speech, Biden adopted a more upbeat tone.

“My fellow Americans, this is the time for us to gather. We simply need to keep in mind who we are. The United States of America is who we are. Nothing is too difficult for us to do if we work together, he remarked.

Although voter fraud is incredibly uncommon in the US, surveys indicate that a sizable proportion of individuals are worried about it. 49 percent of Americans, including 34 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of Republicans, believe that voter fraud is a prevalent issue, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that was released on Monday.

44 percent, including 28 percent of Democrats and 62 percent of Republicans, expressed concern that the US election was rigged.

Despite this, 67 percent of respondents—including sizable majorities of Democrats and Republicans—said they were confidence in the accuracy of the count of their own ballots.

