Democrats keeps Senate after Nevada win

The Georgia Senate run-off is no longer a crucial election that will decide who controls the chamber.

Joe Biden says winning 51 seats for the Democrats would be “simply better”.

Officially, Republicans lost the midterms. Senate Democrats retained control. So what? Catherine Cortez Masto’s tight victory in Nevada on Saturday gave a decisive national political result four days after millions of Americans voted.

The Democrats lead the Senate 50-49. Even if Republicans win the Georgia Senate contest, Kamala Harris can break a tie.

That’s been the situation for the previous two years, and it allows President Biden to fill the federal courts with his candidates and staff his administration as he sees proper.

Most importantly, the Republicans would not be able to stop Mr. Biden’s choice should a Supreme Court seat open up due to an unexpected retirement or death of a justice. Democrats recall how Mitch McConnell, the majority leader in the Senate at the time, prevented Barack Obama’s nominee from receiving any sort of hearing in 2016.

Because of the victory in Nevada, the Georgia Senate run-off on December 6 is no longer a crucial election that will decide who controls the chamber. However, Mr. Biden asserted that winning 51 seats for the Democrats would be “simply better.” The additional breathing room makes managing a majority much simpler, and it will also be helpful in 2024 when the party will have more vulnerable seats to defend.

There is still a chance, but not a guarantee, that the Republicans will have a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, which would cause the president a number of issues.

Even though his legislative plan has failed and more rigorous Republican monitoring is on the horizon, there may still be a bright side if his political rivals are unable to govern effectively because of internal strife.

The effects of this historically unprecedented midterm election outcome are still becoming clear.

Although the extent of the damage to Donald Trump’s political future is uncertain, it has already been done. Joe Biden’s reputation has improved among his party. Just a week ago, the political landscape in the US was very different.

