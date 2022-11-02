Denmark election: Centre-left wins

Denmark’s center-left bloc has won the most seats in a snap election.

The Social Democrats have their greatest showing in 20 years, defying projections.

Prime Minister Metter Frederiksen will lead a new 90-seat cabinet after her party’s surprise victory.

October’s early election compelled Ms. Frederiksen.

After a July investigation criticized her government’s conduct of a nationwide mink cull at fur farms during the pandemic, it sparked fury.

According to the research, the government’s 2020 order to kill 17 million mink was illegal.

Though Ms. Frederiksen was determined not to have realized the directive was unconstitutional, the story rocked her coalition, with one party threatening to withdraw its support if she did not call a general election.

November 1 saw this.

On Tuesday, it remained unclear whether Ms. Frederiksen’s “red block” or Jakob Ellemann-Liberals’ Jensen’s “blue block” would win a majority.

With this in mind, the newly founded Moderates party, led by two-time former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, was suggested to govern if neither Party obtained a majority.

The Moderates became Denmark’s third-largest party in the election, despite not even existing five months prior.

Ms. Frederiksen’s “red block” won 87 mainland Danish seats.

They gained one seat in the Faroe Islands and are expected to win two more in Greenland, an autonomous Danish dependent state that typically elects left-wing candidates. They would win 90 Folketinget seats and a one-seat majority.

Ms. Frederiksen’s Social Democrats won two seats and 27.5 percent of the vote, making them the largest party in Folketinget.

“Social democrats had its finest election in almost 20 years,” Ms. Frederiksen said at her Copenhagen election night celebration.

Although her red coalition won, she wanted to reach out to the center to form a bigger alliance.

“We’re Denmark’s party,” she declared.

She announced the existing government would resign on Wednesday to begin creating a new one.

