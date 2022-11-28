Dissident Iranian rapper faces death penalty

Toomaj Salehi is accused of “corruption on Earth” and could be executed.

31-year-old was detained after posting recordings of himself participating in protests.

Media reports that 18,170 protestors have been arrested and at least 451 have died during demonstrations.

Dissident musician who supported the antigovernmental demonstrations in Iran is accused of “corruption on Earth” and could be executed.

According to a judiciary official, 31-year-old Toomaj Salehi was also charged with inciting violence, collaborating with a hostile government, and spreading misinformation.

The official refuted a human rights group’s claim that his trial had already started without a chosen attorney.

Last month, Mr. Salehi was detained after posting recordings of himself participating in protests.

In support of the disturbance, he also made rap video clips available. The unrest began ten weeks ago when Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s strict hijab laws, died while being held by the police.

Iranian authorities forcibly put an end to the protests, which they said were “riots” instigated by international adversaries.

Media reports that 18,170 protestors have been arrested and at least 451 have died during demonstrations . Additionally, 60 members of the security staff were reported dead.

A few days before his arrest on October 30, Mr. Salehi said in an interview with media that posting videos that were critical of the status quo was “hard” because it made one a target for the forces of the regime.

He also cautioned that Iranians were dealing with a mafia that was “willing to kill the entire nation… in order to keep its power, money, and weapons” and that they lived in “somewhere horrific.”

Beginning in November, a video that appeared to show Mr. Salehi being detained in the province of Isfahan in the center of the country was released by Iranian state media.

A man identified as Salehi can be seen sitting on the ground with his eyes covered in the video. In one of his videos shot at a protest, he apologizes for his “mistake” of telling security personnel to flee in a trembling voice.

The organization for free speech Article 19 denounced the rapper Toomaj Salehi’s “forced confessions under evident duress.”

According to the news agency, the head of the judiciary in Isfahan confirmed on Sunday that Mr. Salehi had been charged with “corruption on Earth” and was also accused of “publication of lies on a large scale, in a way that has caused major damages.”

Azadeh Babadi, Mr. Saleh’s cousin who resides in London, told CBC that he was concerned that false evidence would be used to ensure his conviction.

His name became a trending topic in Persian on Twitter when a number of Iranians, including other musicians and many celebrities, voiced similar worries.

Rapper Hichkas claimed on Twitter that the Islamic Republic was “trying to kill Toomaj,” and singer Mehdi Yarrahi said that they intended to “teach a lesson to the others who do not fear death” with their unfounded accusations.

#ToomajSalehi, Iranian rapper, is in grave danger as the Islamic Republic is trying to push for life threatening accusations which usually result in execution. Advertisement Be Toomaj’s voice. He was even the voice of Ukraine, as he knew we share the struggle.#MahsaAmini #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/BuuFVL8iUw — Hichkas (@HichkasOfficial) November 26, 2022

The judiciary has declared that six unidentified individuals who were detained in connection with the protests and found guilty of “enmity against God” or “corruption on Earth” have been given the death penalty. According to Amnesty International, at least 15 other individuals, including the Kurdish rapper Saman Yasin, have been charged with capital offences in addition to Mr. Salehi.

Separately, Iranian media reported on Sunday that some prominent people who had been jailed for their participation in or support of the protests had been released on bond.

Popular actress Hengameh Ghaziani, blogger and activist Hossein Ronaghi, former international footballer Voria Ghafouri, and former MP Parvaneh Salahshouri, all supported reform.

Following the publication of a video showing Ms. Ghaziani appearing in public without a headscarf, she was detained earlier this month.

Her fellow actress Katayoun Riahi, who was detained concurrently after releasing a related video, received no mention on Sunday.

