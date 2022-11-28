Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • World
  • Dissident Iranian rapper faces death penalty
Dissident Iranian rapper faces death penalty

Dissident Iranian rapper faces death penalty

Articles
Advertisement
Dissident Iranian rapper faces death penalty

Dissident Iranian rapper faces death penalty

Advertisement
  • Toomaj Salehi is accused of “corruption on Earth” and could be executed.
  • 31-year-old was detained after posting recordings of himself participating in protests.
  • Media reports that 18,170 protestors have been arrested and at least 451 have died during demonstrations.
Advertisement

Dissident musician who supported the antigovernmental demonstrations in Iran is accused of “corruption on Earth” and could be executed.

According to a judiciary official, 31-year-old Toomaj Salehi was also charged with inciting violence, collaborating with a hostile government, and spreading misinformation.

The official refuted a human rights group’s claim that his trial had already started without a chosen attorney.

Last month, Mr. Salehi was detained after posting recordings of himself participating in protests.

In support of the disturbance, he also made rap video clips available. The unrest began ten weeks ago when Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s strict hijab laws, died while being held by the police.

Iranian authorities forcibly put an end to the protests, which they said were “riots” instigated by international adversaries.

Advertisement

Media reports that 18,170 protestors have been arrested and at least 451 have died during demonstrations . Additionally, 60 members of the security staff were reported dead.

A few days before his arrest on October 30, Mr. Salehi said in an interview with media that posting videos that were critical of the status quo was “hard” because it made one a target for the forces of the regime.

He also cautioned that Iranians were dealing with a mafia that was “willing to kill the entire nation… in order to keep its power, money, and weapons” and that they lived in “somewhere horrific.”

Beginning in November, a video that appeared to show Mr. Salehi being detained in the province of Isfahan in the center of the country was released by Iranian state media.

A man identified as Salehi can be seen sitting on the ground with his eyes covered in the video. In one of his videos shot at a protest, he apologizes for his “mistake” of telling security personnel to flee in a trembling voice.

The organization for free speech Article 19 denounced the rapper Toomaj Salehi’s “forced confessions under evident duress.”

Advertisement

According to the news agency, the head of the judiciary in Isfahan confirmed on Sunday that Mr. Salehi had been charged with “corruption on Earth” and was also accused of “publication of lies on a large scale, in a way that has caused major damages.”

Azadeh Babadi, Mr. Saleh’s cousin who resides in London, told CBC that he was concerned that false evidence would be used to ensure his conviction.

His name became a trending topic in Persian on Twitter when a number of Iranians, including other musicians and many celebrities, voiced similar worries.

Rapper Hichkas claimed on Twitter that the Islamic Republic was “trying to kill Toomaj,” and singer Mehdi Yarrahi said that they intended to “teach a lesson to the others who do not fear death” with their unfounded accusations.

The judiciary has declared that six unidentified individuals who were detained in connection with the protests and found guilty of “enmity against God” or “corruption on Earth” have been given the death penalty. According to Amnesty International, at least 15 other individuals, including the Kurdish rapper Saman Yasin, have been charged with capital offences in addition to Mr. Salehi.

Separately, Iranian media reported on Sunday that some prominent people who had been jailed for their participation in or support of the protests had been released on bond.

Advertisement

Popular actress Hengameh Ghaziani, blogger and activist Hossein Ronaghi, former international footballer Voria Ghafouri, and former MP Parvaneh Salahshouri, all supported reform.

Following the publication of a video showing Ms. Ghaziani appearing in public without a headscarf, she was detained earlier this month.

Her fellow actress Katayoun Riahi, who was detained concurrently after releasing a related video, received no mention on Sunday.

Also Read

Conflicts follow demonstrations at the grave of Mahsa Amini in Iran
Conflicts follow demonstrations at the grave of Mahsa Amini in Iran

Crowds gathered at Mahsa Amini's tomb to mark 40 days after her...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bacterial illness kills fourth child
Bacterial illness kills fourth child
President of South Africa weighs options amid corruption scandal
President of South Africa weighs options amid corruption scandal
Six Ukrainian embassies receives animal eye kits
Six Ukrainian embassies receives animal eye kits
Before talks, Russia expects recognition of annexations
Before talks, Russia expects recognition of annexations
Massive fish-shaped rock appears in Saudi desert
Massive fish-shaped rock appears in Saudi desert
London rejects China's embassy ambitions for security reasons
London rejects China's embassy ambitions for security reasons
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story