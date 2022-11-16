Donald Trump says he’ll run for president once more in 2024

Answers to queries about Donald Trump’s campaign money
Former US President Donald Trump has launched his third bid for the White House, declaring: “America’s comeback starts right now.”
At his Florida estate, he said: “We have to save our country.”
The decision by Mr. Trump comes as some Republican party members hold him responsible for the underwhelming showing of their group in last week’s midterm elections.
President Joe Biden, who dethroned Donald Trump two years ago, has hinted that he would fight for reelection in 2024.
We are a nation in decline, Mr. Trump, 76, declared on Tuesday night while addressing an audience of invited guests in the ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago private club in Palm Beach.
“For millions of Americans, the past two years under Joe Biden have been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety and despair.”
He officially declared his candidacy for president and established a fundraising account with the Federal Election Commission just before the address.
Supporters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago to wave Trump 2024 flags.
The majority of the ideas Mr. Trump has been reiterating on stage for months were covered in his lengthy, more than an hour-long speech.
Border security, energy independence, and crime were among them, along with criticisms of Mr. Biden’s performance in office.
At the conclusion of the speech, he was joined on stage by his wife, Melania Trump. Ivanka Trump and Donald Jr. did not attend, and there were fewer family members present than at some of his previous events.
Ivanka, who had previously worked as a top adviser in her father’s administration, declared after Mr. Trump’s declaration that she was stepping aside from politics and wouldn’t be taking part in the 2024 campaign.
“This time around, I am choosing to priorities my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she wrote.
“No, not really,” the Democratic president said. Last week, he was filmed laughing when a reporter suggested Mr Trump’s support base remained strong.
It is believed that Mr. Trump made his unusually early declaration for the election on November 5, 2024 as a strategy to go out in front of potential challengers for the Republican presidential nomination.
Despite being the first to enter the campaign and immediately taking the lead, Mr. Trump is anticipated to face opposition.
They might include his own 63-year-old former vice president Mike Pence and the 44-year-old rising star Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida.
In his remarks on Tuesday, Mr. Trump mostly refrained from repeating his illogical allegations that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election.
He refused to accept that he had lost by seven million votes and resigned government after serving only one term in 2021.
As senators gathered to ratify President Biden’s win in the closing days of his reign, his discredited conspiracies inflamed supporters, who rioted on Capitol Hill.
Although Senate Republicans prevented congressional Democrats from ousting Mr. Trump from office, Mr. Trump became the first president to ever be impeached twice.
Despite requests from advisers to delay the announcement until after a run-off election for a Senate seat in Georgia the next month out of concern that his campaign may become an undue distraction, he went ahead with it on Tuesday.
Conservatives have attributed Mr. Trump’s failure to lead the Republicans to resounding victories in last week’s midterm elections.
The GOP is poised to win control of the US House of Representatives, but only by the narrowest of margins.
After the Georgia run-off in December, Democrats have maintained control of the Senate and may perhaps increase their margin of victory.
Results from last week were distinctly unreliable for congressional candidates who received Mr. Trump’s support.
While others won in Ohio, Wisconsin, and North Carolina, he supported candidates in crucial states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Michigan who were defeated after echoing his election theories.
In the midst of multiple investigations into Mr. Trump, including one by the justice department into the removal of secret documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago at the conclusion of his presidency, he announced his candidacy for president.
Conservatives look up to him because he appointed three Supreme Court justices, passed significant tax cuts, oversaw a Middle East peace agreement, and assassinated the leader of the Islamic State.
But America’s divisions widened during his four tumultuous years in office as he was accused of governing by tweet, equivocating over far-right violence, a chaotic response to the coronavirus pandemic, and alienating US allies with his “America First” policy.
