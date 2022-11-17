Dutch court determines Russian-made missile downed MH17

A Dutch court has decided that a Buk missile was responsible for the shooting down of MH17.

The verdict was handed down by the judge who presided over the case

A Dutch court has decided that a Buk missile, which was manufactured in Russia and used to shoot down Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014, was responsible for the deaths of all 298 people who were on board.

The court reached this conclusion based on evidence presented by the Dutch government. After hearing evidence and testimony from all parties, the judge came to this conclusion after deliberating.

On Wednesday, both the verdict and the conclusion that the court had arrived at were announced after being read out in court.

The judge who presided over the case is currently reading the judgement out loud in the courtroom. The case involved four defendants: three Russians and one rebel from Ukraine.

