Royal Mail workers, university lecturers, and sixth-form college personnel will strike today.

One of the greatest walkouts on the same day will involve universities, colleges, and Royal Mail centers.

Royal Mail warns that postal strikes will “hold Christmas hostage.”

Communication Workers Union (CWU) members, who represent Royal Mail, plan strikes next month, including on Christmas Eve.

General secretary Dave Ward claimed Royal Mail executives risk a Christmas breakdown by not respecting employees.

Postal workers want to deliver Christmas gifts but “won’t accept casualization,” he claimed.

Nurses, rail employees, and ambulance staff will strike next month and in January.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warns winter would be “difficult” due to wage issues.

The army is ready to cover duties during winter NHS strikes.

“If the army or other armed services step in, it will be on the fringes, not driving ambulances,” said Saffron Cordery, interim CEO of NHS Providers. The CWU said its members will hold the “largest strike demonstration ever” in London next Friday.

Royal Mail is “proud to have the greatest pay and conditions in our sector” and encourages customers to send Christmas mail early.

77 sixth-form institutions in England are also on strike over salaries.

The union stated that sixth-form teachers’ real salary has dropped 20% since 2010.

Votes favored industrial action.

Dr. Mary Bousted, NEU joint general secretary, said, “Members adopt strike action with considerable reluctance, but real-terms salary losses are too critical to sustaining.”

“Cuts are causing a profession exodus.”

The UCU is hosting a demonstration in London after a 48-hour strike by university personnel last week.

150 UCU campuses will strike.

The University of Sheffield International College’s three-day walkout over inadequate wages ends Wednesday.

The union says this is the first privatized higher education strike.

RMT union members will strike for eight days next month and in January.

Mick Lynch, its general secretary, met with Mark Harper, the transport secretary, last week. No progress was made in the long-running battle over jobs, wages, and conditions.

