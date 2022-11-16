Elon Musk asks Twitter employees to choose between being “very hardcore” or losing their jobs

Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk has given employees until Thursday to prove commitment to “the new Twitter”.

Employees will lose their jobs and receive severance if they fail to comply.

The company did not respond to requests for comment on the new policy, seen by AFP.

According to an internal document seen by AFP, the new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has given employees until Thursday to choose between being “very hardcore” and working intense long hours, or losing their jobs.

The Tesla magnate has been criticized for sweeping changes at the $44 billion social media company he acquired late last month.

Half of the company’s 7,500 employees have been dismissed, the company’s work-from-home policy has been eliminated, and extended work hours have been imposed, all while his attempts to restructure Twitter have been plagued by confusion and delays.

Musk stated in the internal message, “Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore.”

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” he added.

Thursday at 5:00 p.m. New York time (2200 GMT), employees are required to confirm their commitment to “the new Twitter” by clicking on the provided link.

Since Musk assumed control of Twitter, his clumsy attempts to reform user authentication with a contentious membership service have resulted in a flurry of bogus accounts and pranks and caused big advertisers to abandon the platform.

Musk delayed the introduction of Twitter’s paid subscription service Blue Verified on Tuesday.

Musk wants users to pay $8 for the coveted blue checkmark, which was formerly awarded for free to verified Twitter accounts, providing credibility to public figures and journalists.

However, the system was terminated due to the proliferation of accounts impersonating others, including Musk.

The new release date has been established for November 29.

