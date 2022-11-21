Erdogan says Syria activities aren’t limited to airstrikes

The Turkish general staff and defence ministry will decide on involvement of ground forces.

In retaliation for a bomb attack in Istanbul that occurred one week ago.

Turkish warplanes carried out air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in the region on Sunday.

Advertisement

President Tayyip Erdogan stated that Turkey’s military operations in northern Syria and Iraq would not be limited to just an air campaign, and that discussions would be held regarding the involvement of ground forces, according to reports in the Turkish media.

Erdogan reportedly told reporters upon his return from a trip to Qatar that the Turkish general staff and defence ministry would decide together on the involvement of ground forces. This was reported by Turkish broadcasters. Erdogan was on a state visit to Qatar.

In retaliation for a bomb attack in Istanbul that occurred one week ago, Turkish warplanes carried out air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, destroying 89 targets, according to the defence ministry. The bomb attack in Istanbul resulted in the deaths of six people.

Also Read Brazilian President Lula da Silva released after throat treatment Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been released from hospital....