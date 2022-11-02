Ex-heavyweight boxer Goran Gogic charges with cocaine trafficking

Montenegrin Goran Gogic, 43, was detained on Sunday in Miami after a New York grand jury indicted him.

The former heavyweight boxer has maintained his innocence.

In the US, a former heavyweight boxer Goran Gogic has been accused of smuggling 22 tones of cocaine worth more than $1 billion (£870 million) into Europe.

Three seizures, including one of the biggest in US history, are the basis for the allegations.

According to the prosecution, drug traffickers used cranes and nets at night to lift cocaine from speedboats onto cargo ships while they were being transported from US ports to Colombia.

According to court records, Gogic was in charge of the logistics and worked with Colombian traffickers, the crew, and port staff to coordinate.

Lawrence Hashish, the former boxer’s attorney, stated that the charges surprised him and that he has maintained his innocence.

The arrest and charge, according to US Attorney Breon Peace, were a “body blow to the organization and individuals responsible for delivering huge quantities of cocaine.”

2019 saw three cocaine seizures, which resulted in the indictment. Among them is the 19.8 tones that were discovered on the MSC Gayane while it was docked in Philadelphia.

At least eight members of the ship’s crew have admitted guilt in connection with a plot.

One of the biggest seizures in US history was the one that took place in Philadelphia. The greatest cocaine haul ever made by the nation was 21.4 tones, which were found during a raid on a California warehouse in September 1989.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime estimates that roughly 2% of persons between the ages of 15 and 64, or about 6.4 million people, took cocaine in the previous year, making North America the region with the largest market for the drug.

