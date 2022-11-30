Advertisement
date 2022-11-30
Explosion at Ukraine embassy in Madrid injures one person

Articles
Explosion at Ukraine embassy in Madrid injures one person

  • An explosion occurred at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid on Wednesday.
  • An employee was carrying a letter at the time of the incident.
  • The man sustained moderate injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.
An employee who was carrying a letter at the time of the incident sustained injuries in an explosion that occurred at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid on Wednesday, according to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior.

The incident was reported by the Spanish Ministry of the Interior.

The man reportedly sustained moderate injuries and is presently being treated at a hospital while the police investigate the incident.

According to the ministry, the inquiry into the incident is currently underway.

It is too soon for the authorities to identify whether or not the explosion occurred as a result of an employee at the embassy attempting to open an envelope or just transferring the item before it went off.

It is still too early for the authorities to make this determination.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Spain is located in the area of Madrid known as Hortaleza, which is located in the north-eastern part of the city.

