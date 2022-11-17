Advertisement
  • Finland’s PM believes Europe is too tech-dependent on China
Finland’s PM believes Europe is too tech-dependent on China

  • Sanna Marin said Europe is currently dependent on China for technologies to an excessive degree.
  • Marin urged Europe to increase its investment in its own research and development of emerging areas of technology.
  • “I fear we are making the same mistakes with technology and digital solutions,” Marin said.
Sanna Marin, the Prime Minister of Finland, stated on Thursday that Europe is currently dependent on China for technologies to an excessive degree and that Europe should be wary of this dependency.

“Let’s be really transparent about the fact that we already have weaknesses. When we take a glance at chips or semiconductors, we are reminded of how dependent we have become “At Slush, an annual event for startup companies held in Helsinki, Marin made his remarks.

Marin stated that Europe had a lot to learn from its dependence on Russian energy, which was the root cause of both the ongoing energy crisis in Europe and the paucity of medical supplies that was evident during the COVID pandemic.

“We have to make sure that we have the capabilities and the knowledge to build these technologies and not be dependent on China and other authoritarian countries that have a different logic than democratic countries have,” Marin said.

Marin urged Europe to increase its investment in its own research and development of emerging areas of technology like artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

She stated, “I really worry about this technology part because I fear we are making the same mistakes with technology and digital solutions and also raw materials we need to build these technologies.” “I really worry about this technology part because I fear we are making the same mistakes with technology and digital solutions.”

