Florida residents brace for hurricane

Tiffany Trump erupts in anger as Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida
Tiffany Trump erupts in anger as Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida. She is...
Hurricane Nicole is anticipated to impact Florida on Thursday morning.
Nicole’s 75mph (120km/h) winds were upgraded from a tropical storm by the NHC.
Videos show Daytona Beach residents boarding up windows as the hurricane approaches.
Before Nicole’s landfall, aeroplanes, theme parks, and schools were cancelled.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.