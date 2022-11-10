Florida residents brace for hurricane

Hurricane Nicole is anticipated to impact Florida.

Nicole’s 75mph winds were upgraded.

Daytona Beach residents board up windows as the hurricane approaches.

Hurricane Nicole is anticipated to impact Florida on Thursday morning.

Nicole’s 75mph (120km/h) winds were upgraded from a tropical storm by the NHC.

Videos show Daytona Beach residents boarding up windows as the hurricane approaches.

Before Nicole’s landfall, aeroplanes, theme parks, and schools were cancelled.

