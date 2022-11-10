Advertisement
Florida residents brace for hurricane

Articles
  • Hurricane Nicole is anticipated to impact Florida.
  • Nicole’s 75mph winds were upgraded.
  • Daytona Beach residents board up windows as the hurricane approaches.
Hurricane Nicole is anticipated to impact Florida on Thursday morning.

Nicole’s 75mph (120km/h) winds were upgraded from a tropical storm by the NHC.

Videos show Daytona Beach residents boarding up windows as the hurricane approaches.

Before Nicole’s landfall, aeroplanes, theme parks, and schools were cancelled.

