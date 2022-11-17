Advertisement
Food aid entering Tigray amid peace agreement says WFP

Food aid entering Tigray amid peace agreement says WFP

Food aid entering Tigray amid peace agreement says WFP

Food aid is going to Tigray after the peace deal says WFP

  • The World Food Programme (WFP) delivered critical food assistance to Tigray earlier this week.
  • This is the first movement since a peace agreement was signed between Ethiopia and Tigrayan rebels.
  • More than half of Tigray’s 5.5 million inhabitants are in need of assistance with their food supply.
The first food aid trucks to enter Ethiopia’s northern Tigray area since the signing of a peace deal earlier this month are rolling into the region. This occurred earlier this week, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

“Critical food assistance will now be delivered to communities in coming days. More food, nutrition, medical cargo will follow,” WFP tweeted, along with a video of the aid trucks driving.

The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan fighters came to an unexpected agreement on November 2 to put an end to their two-year struggle, which had resulted in the deaths of thousands of people and had raised concerns about the possibility of a famine.

More than half of Tigray’s 5.5 million inhabitants are in need of assistance with their food supply, and many of them are starving.

