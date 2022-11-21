Four released after interrogation in Strabane bomb attack

Four males arrested in connection with the attempted murder of two police officers have been released.

A bomb went off at the side of a police car in Strabane, County Tyrone, on Thursday.

The explosion did not damage either of the officers who were present.

On Friday, three males were taken into custody: two men aged 36 and one man aged 28; on Saturday, a fourth man aged 38 was taken into custody.

According to the police, questioning has been completed with each of them, and they have all been released while the investigation continues.

Previous statements made by investigators indicate that a significant line of inquiry was that the dissident republican organisation known as the New IRA was responsible for the attack.

Because of the incident, a major security alert was issued, which disrupted the daily lives of over a thousand locals and prevented some children from going to school.

During follow-up investigations, the police stated that they discovered something that may be a command wire for an improvised explosive device.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton of the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) stated that officers had been conducting routine patrols into anti-social behaviour in the area and were left shaken when they saw a flash and heard a loud bang. The incident occurred while the officers were investigating the area.

The attack was condemned by a large number of people, including the deputy leader of Sinn Féin, Michelle O’Neill, who called it “reprehensible and reckless.”

Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), stated that it was abundantly clear that those responsible offered “nothing but hurt and disruption for the communities they purport to represent.”

